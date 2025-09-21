Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Paris Johnson all inactive for 49ers-Cardinals

Mac Jones is officially getting his second start for the 49ers.

San Francisco and Arizona each have key starters inactive for Sunday’s NFC West matchup, as Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson are all inactive for the contest.

Purdy and Jennings were officially downgraded to out earlier on Sunday.

Johnson was listed as questionable after he was limited with a knee injury in all three days of practice this week.

Arizona’s other inactives are cornerback Will Johnson, running back Bam Knight, linebacker Xavier Thomas offensive lineman Will Hernandez, and receiver Xavier Weaver.

The 49ers’ inactives are Purdy, Jennings, running back Jordan James, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, linebacker Nick Martin, and receiver Jordan Watkins.