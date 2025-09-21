 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, Paris Johnson all inactive for 49ers-Cardinals

  
Published September 21, 2025 03:05 PM

Mac Jones is officially getting his second start for the 49ers.

San Francisco and Arizona each have key starters inactive for Sunday’s NFC West matchup, as Brock Purdy, Jauan Jennings, and Cardinals left tackle Paris Johnson are all inactive for the contest.

Purdy and Jennings were officially downgraded to out earlier on Sunday.

Johnson was listed as questionable after he was limited with a knee injury in all three days of practice this week.

Arizona’s other inactives are cornerback Will Johnson, running back Bam Knight, linebacker Xavier Thomas offensive lineman Will Hernandez, and receiver Xavier Weaver.

The 49ers’ inactives are Purdy, Jennings, running back Jordan James, defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson, linebacker Nick Martin, and receiver Jordan Watkins.