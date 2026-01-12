Brock Purdy made a business decision not to block Jalen Carter on trick play TD

The 49ers’ trick play touchdown on Sunday against the Eagles featured 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings throwing the ball to Christian McCaffrey with Eagles defensive end Jalen Carter bearing down on Jennings — and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy watching.

Purdy was in a position where he could have stepped in front of the on-rushing Carter and slowed down his path to Jennings. But Purdy made a business decision not to take the brutal shot that Jennings took instead. Purdy said after the game that he felt bad as he saw Carter drill Jennings.

“I was on the edge, sort of blocking, sort of not on the play and then I look back, saw JJ get hit and I was like, ‘Dang. Should I have done something about that?’” Purdy said.

Purdy said he has great respect for Jennings’ ability to step into throws even though he knows he’s going to get hit.

“I looked up in the air, and Christian tracked it, it was wobbling in the wind, and the fact that Christian caught it over his shoulder, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ and I looked back to JJ like, ‘You alright?’ and celebrated. It was a really cool play. JJ is a baller, man. He did the same thing in the Super Bowl. Took a hit, threw to Christian on a trick play for a touchdown,” Purdy said.

Carter got a penalty for roughing the passer for his hit on Jennings. The 49ers are probably better off with Purdy avoiding that kind of hit any time he can.