Brock Purdy: No matter what everyone’s saying, I know there’s another level I can get to

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy noted in his Thursday press conference that he plays with a chip on his shoulder.

Even as Purdy has essentially done nothing but win, he’s still finding little ways to stay motivated. But those things aren’t coming from outside the building. Instead, Purdy wants to take the coaching of head coach Kyle Shanahan, QBs coach Brian Griese, and assistant QBs coach Klay Kubiak.

“So, there’s always something that’s like, man, I could be better, you know?” Purdy said in his Thursday press conference. “And so, when I step out in the field, man, it’s like [I’m] still trying to prove to myself that I haven’t reached my full potential yet.

“And so, that’s like that chip that I always have on my shoulder, and no matter what everyone else is saying — man, like I know that there’s another level that I can get to and so that’s where I’m trying to get. And you know, taking it one day at a time, but never being comfortable with where I’m at.”

Purdy has gotten off to an excellent start in 2023, completing 72.1 percent of his passes for 1,271 yards with nine touchdowns and no picks. He’s leading the league with a 123.1 passer rating, as the 49ers have scored at least 30 points in each of their first five wins.

But Purdy feels like there’s still meat on the bone for San Francisco’s offense.

“We still have left stuff out there, where we can be our best and still reach our full potential,” Purdy said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to reach that just because that’s like a perfect game and I don’t know if you can play an exactly perfect game in the NFL. But that’s like the standard, man, and that allows us to play really good.

“So, that’s what we’re always telling ourselves and, if we’re being real, yes, there is so many more mistakes and things that we can clean up and be better at. So, for us that’s like a thing that we’re excited about like we have every single week to go out and prove to be our best versions of ourselves.”