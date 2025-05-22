Brock Purdy: No-trade clause wasn’t a dealbreaker

The true and accurate details of the new Brock Purdy deal have been revealed.

One detail that came to light in the aftermath of the announcement of the contract was the fact that Purdy has a no-trade clause.

During the press conference announcing the contract, Purdy was asked whether it was important to include a no-trade clause in the contract.

“I think it’s important, yes, but also that’s something that my agent and I had discussed with what other quarterbacks have around the league and stuff in their contract,” Purdy said. “But, for me, was it going to be a determining factor in signing it or not? No. We were very grateful that we had it in there, but at the end of the day, like I said, everything else that the contract entails we’re extremely excited about, so we’re just grateful how it turned out.”

While the no-trade clause provides the player with some degree of control, starting-caliber quarterbacks don’t really need one. No one will be inheriting his contract if he doesn’t want to be there.

As previously mentioned, the starting quarterback is the most important player on the team. He sets the tone. He needs to be all-in. He needs to show up early, stay late, take work home, work on days off, etc.

If any quarterback was ever traded to a team he didn’t want to play for, he could do the bare minimum, collect his checks, and wait to be released. And even if he reluctantly accepts his new reality, his underlying desire to not really be there will manifest itself, somehow.

Still, it’s a little bit better to have it than to not have it. Purdy got it. Most starting-level quarterbacks with top-10 contracts will.