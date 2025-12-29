 Skip navigation
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
Pickens, Samuel's futures loom large for DAL, WAS
Lions have 'long way to go' after missing playoffs

Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Brock Purdy rushing TD gives 49ers 14-7 lead over Bears

  
Published December 28, 2025 08:59 PM

Brock Purdy has given the 49ers the lead.

After tossing a touchdown earlier in the first quarter, Purdy ran it in for a 10-yard score to give San Francisco a 14-7 lead over Chicago.

Purdy’s second rushing TD of the season capped a three-play, 66-yard drive.

Christian McCaffrey had opened the possession with a 41-yard run all the way down to the Chicago 25. It was by far the longest run of the season for San Francisco.

Brian Robinson then took a 15-yard carry down to the 10. Purdy did the rest on the ground from there.

While Purdy started the game with a pick-six, he’s now helped the 49ers score 14 straight points.