Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brock Purdy will become fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game

  
Published January 23, 2023 12:08 PM
January 23, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the 49ers were able to expose Dallas’ offense, as well as how Brock Purdy has proven to be a fearless leader yet again.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was supposed to spend his rookie season on the bench, holding a Surface tablet and watching and learning as the third quarterback. That was the plan.

Then, Trey Lance broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and syndesmotic ligaments in Week 2. That moved Purdy up the depth chart, allowing him to dress for games as Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup.

Then, Garoppolo broke his foot on the first drive in Week 13.

Suddenly, Purdy was the 49ers’ starter and their last hope to keep their title hopes alive.

Eight weeks after he ascended to the top of the depth chart at the position, Purdy now has a chance to do something that’s never been done. No rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl.

Purdy will become only the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game.

Bucs rookie Shaun King lost to the Rams 11-6 in the NFC Championship Game in 1999; Steelers rookie Ben Roethlisberger lost to the Patriots 41-27 in the AFC Championship Game in 2004; Ravens rookie Joe Flacco lost to the Steelers 23-14 in the AFC Championship Game in 2008; and Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez lost to the Colts 30-17 in the AFC Championship Game in 2009.

“Right now, I’m still focused in a sense with just the game and what we could have done to be better,” Purdy said after Sunday’s divisional round victory over the Cowboys. “But yeah, it’s pretty cool to see the clock at zero, and then you see the Niners over the Cowboys. That’s pretty sweet in the playoffs. So definitely, credit to the coaching staff in getting us right all week. Defense, offense, special teams, everyone just playing. It takes everybody, not just one person or a couple guys. It literally takes everybody.

“I’m just so proud of the team and playoff football is not easy, so to go and pull off a win like that against a great team like Dallas, and now going to the NFC Championship, it means a lot to us and for myself. Yeah, when I take a step back, it’s pretty cool. Very thankful.”