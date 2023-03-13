Broncos agree to deal with Zach Allen

The Broncos continue to be one of the busiest teams in the league in the first hours of free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Zach Allen has agreed to a deal with the team. It is a three-year, $45.75 million pact that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing.

The move means Allen will continue playing for Vance Joseph. Joseph was the defensive coordinator in Arizona for the past four seasons and now has the same job in Denver.

Allen joined the Cardinals as a 2019 third-round pick, so he’s played for Joseph his entire career. He had 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits in 13 games for the Cardinals last season.

The Broncos have also agreed to deals with tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers, and tight end Chris Manhertz on Monday. Allen’s arrival likely means that Dre’Mont Jones will be signing elsewhere.