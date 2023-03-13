 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos agree to deal with Zach Allen

  
Published March 13, 2023 04:52 PM
nbc_csu_hargravemcglinchey_230313
March 13, 2023 01:30 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react in real-time to reports of Javon Hargrave agreeing to sign with the 49ers and Mike McGlinchey planning to sign with the Broncos.

The Broncos continue to be one of the busiest teams in the league in the first hours of free agency.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive end Zach Allen has agreed to a deal with the team. It is a three-year, $45.75 million pact that includes $32.5 million guaranteed at signing.

The move means Allen will continue playing for Vance Joseph. Joseph was the defensive coordinator in Arizona for the past four seasons and now has the same job in Denver.

Allen joined the Cardinals as a 2019 third-round pick, so he’s played for Joseph his entire career. He had 47 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits in 13 games for the Cardinals last season.

The Broncos have also agreed to deals with tackle Mike McGlinchey, guard Ben Powers, and tight end Chris Manhertz on Monday. Allen’s arrival likely means that Dre’Mont Jones will be signing elsewhere.