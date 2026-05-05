 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

PFTDiggsTrialDay1.jpg
Takeaways from first day of Diggs assault trial
nbc_pft_tyrodtaylor_260505.jpg
Taylor signing is a ‘good move’ for Packers
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_260505.jpg
Richardson and drafting QBs based on ‘potential’

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos agree to terms with seventh-round LB Red Murdock

  
Published May 5, 2026 06:59 PM

The Broncos have agreed to terms with linebacker Red Murdock, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.

Murdock is the first of seven Broncos draft picks to agree to terms after being the final pick in the 2026 draft. Mr. Irrelevant will receive a four-year, $4.5 million deal with a signing bonus of $122,600.

Murdock earned second-team All-America honors at the University at Buffalo in 2025. He set an FBS record with 17 career forced fumbles and totaled 298 tackles in his final two collegiate seasons.

The Broncos will have their rookie minicamp this weekend.

They did not have first- or second-round picks, but selected defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim in the third round, running back Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Kage Casey in the fourth round, tight end Justin Joly in the fifth round, safety Miles Scott, tight end Dallen Bentley and Murdock in the seventh round.