Broncos agree to terms with seventh-round LB Red Murdock

The Broncos have agreed to terms with linebacker Red Murdock, Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado reports.

Murdock is the first of seven Broncos draft picks to agree to terms after being the final pick in the 2026 draft. Mr. Irrelevant will receive a four-year, $4.5 million deal with a signing bonus of $122,600.

Murdock earned second-team All-America honors at the University at Buffalo in 2025. He set an FBS record with 17 career forced fumbles and totaled 298 tackles in his final two collegiate seasons.

The Broncos will have their rookie minicamp this weekend.

They did not have first- or second-round picks, but selected defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim in the third round, running back Jonah Coleman and offensive lineman Kage Casey in the fourth round, tight end Justin Joly in the fifth round, safety Miles Scott, tight end Dallen Bentley and Murdock in the seventh round.