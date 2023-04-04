 Skip navigation
Broncos announce they will wear alternative helmet for up to two games in 2023

  
Published April 4, 2023 12:15 PM
The Broncos have new ownership and a new coach. They will have a new look, too.

The team announced it will introduce an alternate helmet for 2023.

The Broncos have not released details of the helmet or when the team will wear it, but Denver will use it for up to two games this season.

Broncos president Damani Leech acknowledged last week the Broncos were exploring wearing an alternate helmet.

The NFL allows teams to introduce a second helmet shell, which can be a different color than the primary shell. The alternate helmet must be worn with the alternate color rush uniform.

“As you know, the league changed that policy a couple years ago, allowing teams to have more flexibility with helmets,” Leech said at the owners meetings last week, via Aric DiLalla of the team website. “That’s something we’re definitely exploring. We do have the possibility of doing it this year, so we’re exploring that as well.”

The Broncos have featured an alternate logo on their helmets for certain games in recent years, but the base color remained the same.