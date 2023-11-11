Broncos are healthy heading into Monday Night Football

The Broncos are healthy for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning (wrist) and guard Ben Powers (ankle) were full participants at practice all week, and neither player has an injury designation.

No other Broncos are listed on the injury report.

Buffalo ruled out cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) and safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger). Linebacker Terrel Bernard (concussion) is questionable. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was added to the practice report on Friday with a back injury, was limited again but was not assigned a game status.