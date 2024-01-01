Broncos beat Chargers 16-9 but eliminated from playoff contention anyway

The Broncos beat the Chargers 16-9, but it didn’t matter.

Denver (8-8) was eliminated from the playofs with Kansas City’s 25-17 victory over the Bengals. The Chargers fell to 5-11.

Jarrett Stidham, playing his 15th game and making his third start, completed 20 of 32 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who made two catches for 69 yards.

Wil Lutz kicked field goals of 32, 43 and 20, though he missed a 48-yard try on the final play of the first half.

The Broncos outgained the Chargers 313 to 301.

Easton Stick went 24-of-38 for 220 yards, and Alex Erickson caught seven passes for 98 yards.

The Chargers couldn’t find the end zone, though, getting field goals of 36, 50 and 52 from Cameron Dicker, who had a 50-yard try blocked.