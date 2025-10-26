Broncos CB Pat Surtain in medical tent after Cowboys’ FG drive

The Broncos didn’t start off any better than last week when they fell behind the Giants 13-0 at halftime and 19-0 in the fourth quarter before a furious comeback. Bo Nix threw an interception on his second pass, and the Cowboys marched right down the field for a field goal.

To add injury to insult, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain left the game with a lower leg injury on the Cowboys’ first drive. Surtain was covering George Pickens in the end zone on a second-and-goal from the 1 when his right leg landed awkwardly.

He walked off on his own but appeared in pain as he got to the sideline medical tent.

The Broncos list him as questionable to return.

The Cowboys were held to only three points after the eight-play, 46-yard drive, including a 29-yard reception by CeeDee Lamb to the Denver 3. Brandon Aubrey kicked a 24-yard field goal.

The Cowboys were set up with good field position after rookie cornerback Trikweze Bridges picked Nix, who threw behind an open Pat Bryant at the Dallas 40. Bridges returned it 8 yards.