Broncos, Chiefs trade TDs, now tied 13-13

The Broncos had 83 yards in their first five possessions of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. They went 89 yards in 11 plays on their latest drive, scoring the first touchdown of the game.

Denver leads 13-6 with 4:03 remaining in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the Chiefs’ sixth possession of the day, with rookie Jahdae Barron’s 41-yard pick-six overturned by an illegal contact penalty on Riley Moss. A penalty didn’t save Mahomes on the second.

Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian intercepted Mahomes at the Dener 5 and returned it 63 yards before Tyquan Thornton chased him down. The return was negated by an illegal blindside block by John Franklin-Myers. (Broncos coach Sean Payton also received a penalty for running into an official on the sideline, but that penalty was declined.)

Bo Nix then led the Broncos down the field, with Jaleel McLaughin getting pushed in from the 4 for the go-ahead score.

The Chiefs, though, answered with a six-play, 75-yard drive that included a 61-yard reception by Thornton to the Denver 11. Kansas City cashed in on Kareem Hunt’s 2-yard run.

The teams are now tied 13-13.