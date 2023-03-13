 Skip navigation
Broncos could trade Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, or K.J. Hamler

  
Published March 13, 2023 09:07 AM
nbc_pft_russellwilsonfire_230227
February 27, 2023 08:56 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the report Russell Wilson tried to get Pete Carroll and John Schneider fired before his trade and explain why Sean Payton has nothing to lose in Denver.

With new coach Sean Payton taking over in Denver, an established receiver could be taking off.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have had trade talks with other teams regarding receiver Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler.

Per the report, the Broncos have high expectations as to any trade offers.

Jeudy is entering the fourth year of his rookie first-round deal. Hamler is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Sutton has three years left on his second contract; trading him before June 1 would result in a dead-money charge of $11.475 million.

The question for Payton becomes whether he believes the players will fit his system and approach, and whether players with whom he has experience would make for a better fit as he implements and adapts his offense for quarterback Russell Wilson.