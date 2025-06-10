 Skip navigation
Broncos’ D.J. Jones: Thinking about money slows me down, new contract gave me a free mind

  
Published June 10, 2025 06:16 AM

The Broncos re-signed defensive tackle D.J. Jones to a three-year, $39 million contract in March, and he says that gives him a freedom to focus on football that will improve his play on the field.

The 30-year-old Jones, who has been in the NFL since he was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2017, has signed four contracts in his NFL career. He says this one, which is the most lucrative of his career and should keep him in Denver through his prime, changes his outlook.

“Somebody asked me about money. I was like, I’ve been there before. I’ve thought about money. And it slowed me down. So I mean, a free mind on the football field is a dangerous player,” Jones said.

Jones is glad the Broncos prioritized continuity on the defensive line.

“I think it speaks volumes of the room and who’s coaching us,” Jones said. “So I think that’s a special thing for this organization to have, bringing everybody back.”