Broncos don’t expect to have a rookie starter in 2026, which prompted trade for Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos are without a first-round draft pick. They traded the 30th overall choice and their third-rounder in a deal with the Dolphins for veteran wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Broncos made the deal believing Waddle will help them more than two rookies selected in the top 94 would have.

The team’s first pick next week will come at No. 62 overall, and whoever the choice is, the Broncos don’t expect him to contribute much in 2026.

“We like to draft high-trait players and maybe they lack a little polish, and it’s going to take some development,’’ Broncos General Manager George Paton said Thursday, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Sure, we’d like someone to come in and start right away, but that’s not always realistic for first-, second-[round picks], no matter where they’re picked. It’s just hard, and with the way our team is built now it’s going to be hard to come in and start Day 1.”

Cornerback Jahdae Barron, the team’s first-round pick in 2025, played only 30 percent of the defensive snaps in 17 games last season. He spent most of his rookie season watching Ja’Quan McMillian.

The Broncos have done their homework on prospects they expect to be drafted between No. 45 and 75 overall. They then narrowed the list again.

“There’s six players we’re kind of focused on that could be there at 62,’’ Paton said. “We feel good about those players. We’re going to keep working through them.”

Paton said the Broncos could move up in the second round, but they are “unlikely” to trade back into the first round.