Broncos elect Riley Odoms, Steve Foley to Ring of Fame

  
Published May 30, 2024 06:51 PM

The Broncos announced the election of tight end Riley Odoms and defensive back Steve Foley to the team’s Ring of Fame.

The Broncos had not added anyone to the Ring of Fame since 2021 when Peyton Manning was elected. Odoms and Foley will join 35 former players, coaches and administrators on the Empower Field at Mile High Ring of Fame façade and their pillars will be added to the Ring of Fame Plaza outside the stadium’s South Stands.

“It’s been a lot of years but all highways are not straight,’' Odoms told Mike Klis of 9News. “But we got there, and I’m excited about it.”

Foley has held the Broncos’ record for interceptions since 1986 when he made the final two of his 44 career interceptions.

Odoms is one of 13 Broncos twice selected first-team All-Pro. He totaled 396 receptions for 5,755 yards and 41 touchdowns, ranking third in receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

He still ranks seventh in franchise history in receiving yards and holds a franchise record for the most consecutive games (seven) with a touchdown catch.