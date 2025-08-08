 Skip navigation
Broncos fear Matt Henningsen will miss the season with Achilles injury

  
Published August 8, 2025 12:35 PM

Broncos defensive lineman Matt Henningsen may be out for the season.

Henningsen suffered an Achilles injury during the team’s joint practice Thursday with the 49ers, and the team fears it will end his season, according to Mike Klis of 9 News.

A final diagnosis won’t be made until Henningsen gets an MRI, but athletic trainers can usually diagnose an Achilles tear with a high degree of accuracy just by feeling the player’s ankle.

The 26-year-old Henningsen was a 2022 sixth-round pick who has played in 34 games for the Broncos.