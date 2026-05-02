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Broncos have record season-ticket renewal rate, at 99.5 percent

  
Published May 1, 2026 10:00 PM

The 2025 Broncos won the No. 1 seed in the AFC and came within a whisker (and a Bo Nix broken ankle with a twist of a freak snowstorm) of the Super Bowl. They have high hopes for 2026.

As a result, the Broncos have a record-high renewal rate for season tickets.

Via Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, the Broncos had a 99.5-percent renewal rate, the highest in franchise history.

The franchise saw nearly a full renewal of season tickets despite an average price increase of nine percent.

The Broncos will host eight regular-season games in 2026. The opponents are the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Bills, Dolphins, Rams, Seahawks, and Jaguars.