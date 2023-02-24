 Skip navigation
Broncos hire Beau Lowery as vice president of player health and performance

  
Published February 24, 2023 02:03 PM
nbc_bfa_russellwilson_230224
February 24, 2023 04:31 PM
Charles Robinson reacts to reports that Russell Wilson tried to get Pete Carroll and John Schneider fired from the Seahawks before he was traded to the Broncos.

Beau Lowery is following Sean Payton to Denver.

Lowery, who worked for Payton with the Saints from 2017-21, will serve as the Broncos’ vice president of player health and performance, the team announced Friday.

“Beau Lowery is the best I’ve ever been around,” Payton said in a statement. “He was a complete game-changer for us in New Orleans who reshaped how we operated in our training room and throughout our sports performance areas. We are excited to welcome Beau to the Broncos and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team.”

Lowery has 25 years of experience in sports medicine, most recently at LSU.

In his role with the Broncos, Lowery will implement and lead a collaborative player health and performance program that includes athletic training, strength and conditioning, nutrition and sports science.

“Beau Lowery added years onto my career,” former Saints quarterback Drew Brees said in a statement. “His vision, leadership, character and process for sports performance and physical therapy are second-to-none. There is no better person you will find in this role to equip the team for health, recovery and success.”