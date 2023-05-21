 Skip navigation
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
Broncos’ Justin Simmons on playing for Sean Payton: “I’m excited to win”

  
Published May 21, 2023 12:28 AM

Justin Simmons has been with the Broncos since they drafted him in 2016. Which means Simmons has never been to the playoffs. And he’s excited to play for a coach who can change that.

Simmons, a safety who has been a second-team All-Pro in three of the last four seasons, says new Broncos head coach Sean Payton is just the person this team needs after an enormously disappointing 2022 season.

Sean’s been great . Honestly, for him, he’s been there and done it and he’s very confident in what he can do and how he’s done it in the past,” Simmons told the Denver Post. “So when you have that type of confidence and you can tell that what you do works, people just follow that lead. There hasn’t been that much that we’ve done yet — we’re getting ready to start practice and all that good stuff — but I’m just excited for the season. I’m excited to get the ball rolling. I’m excited to win.”

Despite his confidence in his coach, Simmons said the Broncos are trying to keep things quiet this year, after a year in which high offseason expectations preceded a 5-12 season.

“All business,” Simmons said. “We’ll put what we’ve been doing in the dark, that will come out in the light during the season.”

Whether the Broncos will be a better team remains to be seen, but Simmons sounds confident they have a better head coach.