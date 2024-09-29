Broncos make it two straight, outlast Jets for 10-9 road win

The Jets offense looked like it found its footing in a Thursday night win over the Patriots in Week Three, but they lost it again in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Denver’s defense sacked Aaron Rodgers five times and they never let the Jets get into the end zone over the course of the game at MetLife Stadium. The Jets still had a chance to win the game in the final minute, but Rodgers misfired on a third down pass and kicker Greg Zuerlein missed a 50-yard field goal to send the Broncos home as 10-9 winners.

The Jets had turned the ball over to the Broncos on their side of the field after a fourth down sack, but the Broncos couldn’t pick up a first down to ice the game and kicker Wil Lutz missed a 50-yard kick of his own. It was a fitting end to a game that looked like no one was trying to win for most of the afternoon.

The Broncos had 46 yards at halftime and quarterback Bo Nix threw for minus-7 yards in the first half. The Jets only managed two field goals as heavy rain contributed to fumbles by both teams and a lot of sloppy play.

Nix threw his first career touchdown in the third quarter, though, and the Jets saw a promising drive stall after wide receiver Allen Lazard was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after a catch inside the Broncos’ 20-yard-line. It was one of 13 penalties by the Jets on a day of self-sabotage and strong Broncos defense.

The Broncos got good results from running backs Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin in the second half. They ran for 123 yards on 25 carries as last week’s leading rusher Tyler Badie was knocked out with a back injury early in the game.

Rodgers was moving gingerly on his left leg after the fourth Broncos sack of the game, but remained in for the final two drives. His health will be a topic for post-game press conferences as the 2-2 Jets look toward a Week Five date with the Vikings in London.

The Broncos are also 2-2 and will take their two-game win streak into next Sunday’s home game against the Raiders.