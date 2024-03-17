Broncos may go with Jarrett Stidham and a rookie at quarterback in 2024

There’s been a flurry of signings and trades for quarterbacks in the first week of the league year, but the Broncos have made only one move, cutting Russell Wilson.

And it appears that if they make another move, it won’t be until the draft: Mike Klis of 9 News in Denver writes that the Broncos seem to be leaning toward having Stidham as the No. 1 quarterback at least until a rookie can be ready to start. The Broncos would hope they can draft a quarterback with the No. 12 overall pick.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that any of the top quarterbacks will be available at No. 12. The top three picks are widely expected to be quarterbacks, and there’s been increasing talk that more teams could be moving up with an eye toward a quarterback as well. If the Broncos are waiting until No. 12 for their next franchise quarterback, they may come away disappointed.

The reality for the Broncos may be that the $53 million salary cap hit they’re taking for Wilson means this is a rebuilding year, and they’re not in a big hurry to find a quarterback who can start and win in 2024. The Broncos are a team with an eye on 2025.