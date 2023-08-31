Broncos place K’Waun Williams, P.J. Locke, Alex Palczewski on IR, re-sign three

The Broncos have placed three players on injured reserve and brought three veterans back to their 53-man roster.

Cornerback K’Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke, and tackle Alex Palczewski have been placed on IR, which means they’ll miss at least the first four weeks of the 2023 season. Teams may bring back up to eight players from IR in 2023.

With three open slots, the Broncos have re-signed defensive tackle Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau, and tackle Quinn Bailey.

All three players were with Denver through the preseason and were released on Tuesday when teams had to reduce their rosters to 53.