Broncos RB Javonte Williams (quadricep) doesn’t practice on Wednesday

Broncos running back Javonte Williams suffered an injury on Sunday against the Bears. It was described as a hip injury.

Officially, it’s a quadricep injury. It kept Williams from practicing on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether Williams will be able to play on Sunday. He was replaced by Jaleel McLaughlin, who performed well in Williams’s absence.

Limited in practice for the Broncos on Wednesday were linebacker Baron Browning (knee), linebacker Frank Clark (hip), center Lloyd Cushenberry (quadricep), receiver Jerry Jeudy (knee), linebacker Josey Jewell (hip), defensive tackle Mike Purcell (ribs), and safety Justin Simmons (hip).

The 1-3 Broncos host the 1-3 Jets on Sunday. The loser could be done.