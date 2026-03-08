Broncos re-sign Justin Strnad

Three days before he was set to become a free agent, Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad has agreed to remain in Denver.

Strnad and the Broncos have reached an agreement on a three-year, $18 million deal with $10 million guaranteed, according to James Palmer.

The 29-year-old Strnad was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Broncos who has played his entire career in Denver. After playing out his rookie contract, Strnad signed one-year deals with the Broncos in both 2024 and 2025. Now he’s signing a deal that should keep him in Denver through his prime.

Last year Strnad played about half the Broncos’ defensive snaps and about a third of their special teams snaps, and he’ll likely play a similar role on defense and special teams again this year.