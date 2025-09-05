Broncos rule out LB Dre Greenlaw

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw will not make his Broncos debut in Sunday’s season opener. The team ruled out Greenlaw with a quad injury.

Greenlaw missed all of the offseason program after hurting his quad while working out in April. The initial report was a tear, but the team clarified a strain would keep Greenlaw out eight weeks.

Greenlaw returned in time for training camp but then left practice early on July 31.

Coach Sean Payton said during camp that Greenlaw was dealing with scar tissue buildup.

Greenlaw did not practice this week, and Payton would not talk about his status or a timeline for his return.

The Broncos added defensive tackle Malcolm Roach to the injury report Friday after he injured his calf in Thursday’s practice. Roach will not play against the Titans.

Tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) won’t play after sitting out practice all week.

Outside linebacker Dondrea Tillman, who was limited in Thursday’s practice with a hamstring issue, returned to full participation Friday and is cleared to play. Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto (foot), linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (thigh) also are good to go.