Broncos select UCF RB RJ Harvey with the 60th overall pick

  
Published April 25, 2025 09:13 PM

The Broncos passed on North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton with the 20th overall pick. Instead, they drafted Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron, and Hampton went two picks later to the Chargers.

The Broncos, though, got their running back in the second round after trading down three spots.

They selected University of Central Florida running back RJ Harvey.

Harvey, 24, played six college seasons.

He was a quarterback at Virginia before transferring to UCF after his freshman season. Harvey had 1,416 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in 2023 and followed that with 1,577 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns in 2024.

The Broncos needed help in the backfield after losing Javonte Williams in free agency.