 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_lionscommanders_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Commanders
csu_best_bets_week_10.jpg
Panthers, Lions among NFL Week 10 Best bets
nbc_csu_phivsgb_251106.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Eagles vs. Packers

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos sign WR Michael Bandy to 53-man roster, elevate TE Marcedes Lewis and CB Reese Taylor

  
Published November 6, 2025 04:42 PM

The Broncos announced several additions to their roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders.

They have signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also elevated tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Reese Taylor on a temporary basis.

Bandy had one catch for 16 yards after being elevated last Sunday. He also appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2023 and played in 11 games for the Chargers in 2021 and 2022.

Lewis signed onto the practice squad last week and the made his Broncos debut last Sunday. That appearance meant that Lewis has now played in 20 NFL seasons.

Taylor played in one game last year, but has not seen any regular season action this year.