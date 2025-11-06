Broncos sign WR Michael Bandy to 53-man roster, elevate TE Marcedes Lewis and CB Reese Taylor

The Broncos announced several additions to their roster ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Raiders.

They have signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They also elevated tight end Marcedes Lewis and cornerback Reese Taylor on a temporary basis.

Bandy had one catch for 16 yards after being elevated last Sunday. He also appeared in one game for the Broncos in 2023 and played in 11 games for the Chargers in 2021 and 2022.

Lewis signed onto the practice squad last week and the made his Broncos debut last Sunday. That appearance meant that Lewis has now played in 20 NFL seasons.

Taylor played in one game last year, but has not seen any regular season action this year.