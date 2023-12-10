Broncos take 17-0 lead on Courtland Sutton’s 46-yard touchdown

The Chargers scored six points last week with Justin Herbert. They will have to score at least 18 with Easton Stick to avoid a loss to the Broncos today.

Denver has a 17-0 lead over Los Angeles.

After leading 10-0 at halftime, the Broncos scored a touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the third quarter. Courtland Sutton caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson while being interferred with by Michael Davis.

Sutton has three catches for 62 yards.

Wilson is 15-of-24 for 176 yards with one a touchdown and an interception.