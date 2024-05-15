Broncos to sign P Trenton Gill

The Broncos are adding a punter to their 90-man roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they are signing Trenton Gill. Riley Dixon is currently the only punter in Denver.

Gill appeared in every game for the Bears over the last two seasons, but they used a fourth-round pick on Tory Taylor in April. He averaged 38.5 net yards per punt during his time in Chicago and landed 38 of his 133 inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line.

Dixon returned to Denver last season after previously playing for the Broncos in 2016 and 2017. He had an average of 41.5 net yards per kick.