Broncos up 17-10 after J.K. Dobbins TD, Chargers fumble

  
Published September 21, 2025 05:59 PM

Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins had negative-four rushing yards in the first half on Sunday, but the team found a way to get him going to kick off the third quarter.

Dobbins broke loose for a 41-yard run on the Broncos’ first play and then ran for six yards on the next one. Play three was a 19-yarder that ended in the end zone and put the Broncos up 14-10.

That marked a sudden change as Denver went the first 29-plus minutes of the game without scoring any points.

They didn’t have to wait long to extend that lead. Derius Davis fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Broncos are up 17-10 after a Wil Lutz field goal.