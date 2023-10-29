Broncos use five takeaways to beat Chiefs for first time since 2015

The Broncos’ losing streak to the Chiefs is over.

Kansas City won its 16th game in a row over the Broncos on Oct. 12, but the Broncos pulled the 24-9 upset Sunday on a chilly day in Denver. It was Denver’s first win over the Chiefs since Sept. 17, 2015.

The Broncos won their second game in a row to move to 3-5. The Chiefs, who hadn’t lost since the season-opener against the Lions, fell to 6-2 with a trip to Germany for a showdown against the Dolphins coming this week.

The Chiefs were their own worst enemy Sunday with five turnovers and no touchdowns on three red zone trips. Kansas City had only 275 yards, and the Chiefs’ best shot at a comeback ended when Skyy Moore couldn’t haul in a 27-yard touchdown on fourth-and-three with 7:35 remaining.

The Chiefs’ only points came on field goals of 23, 34 and 56 yards by Harrison Butker.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes played through flu-like symptoms, getting intravenous fluids. In the fourth quarter, he needed a bandage and a glove on his bleeding left hand.

He went 24-of-38 for 241 yards and two interceptions, and Mahomes also lost a red zone fumble. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman had the Chiefs’ other turnovers on lost fumbles.

Broncos Ja’Quan McMillian had a day with six tackles, including two for loss, an interception and a pass defensed, and Baron Browning had two of the team’s three sacks.

The Broncos had only 240 yards, but it was enough as Javonte Williams rushed for 85 yards on 27 carries and caught a 4-yard touchdown pass.

Russell Wilson was 12-of-19 for 114 yards but threw three touchdowns.