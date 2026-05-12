Broncos waive RB Deuce Vaughn

The Broncos are moving on from a pair of players in a series of Tuesday roster moves.

Via multiple reporters, Denver is waiving running back Deuce Vaughn and cornerback Will Wright.

The Broncos had added receiver Michael Woods and cornerback Paul Manning after both players participated in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Vaughn had joined the club last September on the team’s practice squad. He did not appear in a regular-season game and signed a futures deal with the team in January.

A Cowboys sixth-round pick in 2023, Vaughn has appeared in 14 career games, recording 110 yards rushing and 10 catches for 58 yards.