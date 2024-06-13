Broncos waive TE Dylan Leonard with injury settlement

The Broncos waived undrafted rookie tight end Dylan Leonard with an injury settlement Thursday, the team announced. Denver needed the roster spot to make the signing of linebacker Andre Smith official.

Leonard missed the last part of the offseason program with an undisclosed injury.

He signed with the team after going undrafted, getting $27,500 of his contract guaranteed, including a $5,000 signing bonus, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Leonard played 453 snaps last season for Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets using him mostly as a run blocker. Leonard caught only 14 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown last season.

In his five-year career, he had 41 receptions for 387 yards and a touchdown.