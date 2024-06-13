 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_falconslatest_240613.jpg
Florio: NFL inconsistent with tampering rules
nbc_pftpm_eagleslatest_240613.jpg
NFL keeps door open on PHI tampering investigation
nbc_pft_bradyceremony_240613.jpg
Brady inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Broncos waive TE Dylan Leonard with injury settlement

  
Published June 13, 2024 05:19 PM

The Broncos waived undrafted rookie tight end Dylan Leonard with an injury settlement Thursday, the team announced. Denver needed the roster spot to make the signing of linebacker Andre Smith official.

Leonard missed the last part of the offseason program with an undisclosed injury.

He signed with the team after going undrafted, getting $27,500 of his contract guaranteed, including a $5,000 signing bonus, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette.

Leonard played 453 snaps last season for Georgia Tech, with the Yellow Jackets using him mostly as a run blocker. Leonard caught only 14 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown last season.

In his five-year career, he had 41 receptions for 387 yards and a touchdown.