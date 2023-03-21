 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
van Gisbergen feeling 'buzz' ahead of NASCAR debut
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Broncos withdraw tender to Corliss Waitman after signing Riley Dixon

  
Published March 21, 2023
nbc_pft_stidham_230317
March 17, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King assess how Russell Wilson has no option other than delivering big this season, after the Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to the roster.

The Broncos signed punter Riley Dixon to a two-year deal Tuesday, prompting them to withdraw their tender to punter Corliss Waitman.

Waitman was an exclusive rights free agent with a $940,000 tender.

He averaged 46.6 yards per kick while leading the league with 96 punts last season.

That was Waitman’s first full year.

He punted in two games for the Steelers in 2021.

Dixon returns to Denver, which drafted him in the seventh round in 2016. He averaged a career-high 48.4 yards per punt last season with the Rams, and his net average of 41.7 yards per punt was the second-best mark of his career.