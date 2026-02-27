 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_carsonbeck_260227.jpg
Beck tells story behind Lamborghini getting stolen
ConcepcionNEW.jpg
Concepcion brings special teams prowess to NFL
nbc_pft_drew_allar_260226.jpg
Allar on how Penn State prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos won’t tender RB Jaleel McLaughlin as a restricted free agent

  
Published February 27, 2026 04:13 PM

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin is set to hit the open market next month.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will not tender McLaughlin a contract as a restricted free agent. Absent a change of heart, that will make McLaughlin an unrestricted free agent in March.

McLaughlin played in 33 games over his first two seasons in Denver, but he only appeared in eight regular games for the team in 2025. He also played in both playoff contests.

McLaughlin ran 37 times for 187 yards and a touchdown in 2025 and he had 226 carries for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns overall. He also caught 59 passes for 263 yards and two scores.