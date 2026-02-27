Broncos won’t tender RB Jaleel McLaughlin as a restricted free agent

Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin is set to hit the open market next month.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will not tender McLaughlin a contract as a restricted free agent. Absent a change of heart, that will make McLaughlin an unrestricted free agent in March.

McLaughlin played in 33 games over his first two seasons in Denver, but he only appeared in eight regular games for the team in 2025. He also played in both playoff contests.

McLaughlin ran 37 times for 187 yards and a touchdown in 2025 and he had 226 carries for 1,093 yards and three touchdowns overall. He also caught 59 passes for 263 yards and two scores.