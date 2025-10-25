Browns add Shedeur Sanders to injury report, elevate Bailey Zappe for Sunday’s game

The Browns may have a different backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Shedeur Sanders was added to the team’s injury report on Saturday. He is listed as questionable with a back injury.

Bailey Zappe has been elevated from the practice squad to give the Browns another reserve option behind Dillon Gabriel. Zappe will not be eligible to play unless he is active while Sanders can be inactive as the emergency third quarterback.

The Browns also elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara for Sunday’s game. Kamara has played in 14 games for the Browns, but has not made any appearances for the team so far this season.