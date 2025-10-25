 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns add Shedeur Sanders to injury report, elevate Bailey Zappe for Sunday’s game

  
Published October 25, 2025 05:30 PM

The Browns may have a different backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Shedeur Sanders was added to the team’s injury report on Saturday. He is listed as questionable with a back injury.

Bailey Zappe has been elevated from the practice squad to give the Browns another reserve option behind Dillon Gabriel. Zappe will not be eligible to play unless he is active while Sanders can be inactive as the emergency third quarterback.

The Browns also elevated defensive tackle Sam Kamara for Sunday’s game. Kamara has played in 14 games for the Browns, but has not made any appearances for the team so far this season.