Browns agree to two-year deal with Corey Bojorquez

The Browns are standing pat at punter.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team has agreed to a new deal with Corey Bojorquez. It is a two-year contract extension for the veteran.

Bojorquez spent three years with the Bills before playing for the Packers in 2021 and joining the Browns in 2022. He had a net average of 40.5 yards per kick in his first year with the team and bumped that up to 42.2 yards during the 2023 campaign.

The Browns have kicker Dustin Hopkins and long snapper Charley Hughlett under contract for 2024 as well, so the team’s kicking operation is on track to look the same as it did last season.