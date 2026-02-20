 Skip navigation
Browns announce OC Travis Switzer, DC Mike Rutenberg, STC Byron Storer

  
Published February 20, 2026 12:41 PM

The Browns officially named three key members of head coach Todd Monken’s first coaching staff on Friday.

They have hired offensive coordinator Travis Switzer, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, and special teams coordinator Byron Storer.

Switzer worked under Monken in Baltimore as the Ravens’ run game coordinator. He spent the last three years in that role and was on Baltimore’s staff for nine years in total.

Rutenberg was the defensive pass game coordinator in Atlanta last year. He was the Jets’ linebackers coach for the previous four seasons.

Storer was an assistant special teams coach for the Packers the last four years. He has also worked for the Raiders, Buccaneers, and Chargers.