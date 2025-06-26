 Skip navigation
Browns announce promotions and new hires to football operations staff

  
Published June 26, 2025 12:02 PM

The Browns announced a number of promotions and additions to their football staff on Thursday.

They have promoted Adam Al-Khayyal to director of player personnel after stints as director of pro scouting and assistant director of pro personnel during his 11 years with the organization.

Shaun Herock has returned to the Browns as a senior college personnel advisor. He was previously a scout with the team and has also worked for the Packers, Raiders and Falcons.

The Browns also hired senior director of player development James Cook, scouting assistant Josh Meyer, scouting assistant Andrew Nimo-Sefah, scouting assistant Ryan Smith, junior software developer Evan Stanislaw, junior software developer John Michael Tran, and football research analyst Ethan Weissman.

The other promotions involved football operations assistant Hajriz Aliu, national scout Matt Donahoe, NFS scout Tyler Habursky, area scout John Nussman, senior software developer Abby Protin, and coordinator of coaching logistics Jacqueline Roberts.