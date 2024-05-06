Browns announce signing of veteran center Brian Allen

The Browns made it official today that they’ve signed veteran center Brian Allen.

Allen, who was cut by the Rams this offseason, will likely serve as a backup to incumbent starter Ethan Pocic in Cleveland.

Last year Allen didn’t play much, getting on the field for just 34 offensive snaps, but he has been a starter for much of his career, including 16 starts for the Super Bowl-winning Rams team in 2021.

The Rams drafted Allen in the fourth round in 2018. He has struggled to stay healthy but has been effective at times when available, and with the Browns he should add depth to the offensive line.