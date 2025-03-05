Browns announce visits with Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Shedeur Sanders

Wednesday was a big day for pre-draft visits in Cleveland.

The Browns announced that they hosted Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter and a pair of Colorado teammates — cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders — for visits at the team’s facility. Reports this week have indicated that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will also be visiting the team this week.

All of these players are often projected to be the first players off the board by draft prognosticators, so it makes sense that the Browns, who own the second overall pick, are checking them out.

The Titans have the first pick and they’re also expected to meet with this quartet as they start digging into their own pre-draft work.