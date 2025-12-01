Browns DT Maliek Collins out for season with quad injury

The Browns will be without one of their key defensive contributors for the rest of 2025.

In his Monday news conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said defensive tackle Maliek Collins suffered a quad injury that requires surgery and will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Collins, 30, was in his first season with the Browns. He registered a career-high 6.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits in 12 games.

Additionally, running back Dylan Sampson is day-to-day with a calf injury, right tackle Jack Conklin is in concussion protocol, and right guard Wyatt Teller is considered week-to-week with a calf injury.

The Browns will host the Titans in Week 14.