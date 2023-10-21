Browns elevate P.J. Walker, sign Deon Jackson to 53-man roster

The Browns have announced a few roster moves for Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Running back Deon Jones has been signed to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad. Cleveland has also elevated quarterback P.J. Walker and linebacker Charlie Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 7.

Walker started last week’s win over the 49ers. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is questionable with his shoulder injury but is trending toward playing. If Watson can’t play, Walker will start in his place. Otherwise, Walker is set to be the backup.

This is Walker’s last standard elevation, so he’s likely to be signed to the 53-man roster next week.

