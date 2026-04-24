Browns first-rounder Spencer Fano happy he won’t have to play against Myles Garrett

Spencer Fano was excited to hear his name called as the ninth overall pick in the draft on Thursday night and the offensive tackle was also excited when he realized what being tabbed by the Browns would mean for him on the field.

Fano will have to tangle with a lot of talented pass rushers once his rookie season is underway, but joining the Browns means that he won’t have to figure out how to keep Myles Garrett from sacking Cleveland’s quarterback.

“One of my first thoughts was ‘I don’t have to play Myles Garrett on Sundays,’” Fano said at a Thursday press conference.

Fano won’t have to face Garrett in game action, but they should see plenty of practice reps against each other and the rookie believes that will benefit his growth as a player.

“I am so excited,” Fano said. “There’s no better way for me to get better than going against someone like that. Maybe the best player in the world, so to go against him every day is going to be a blessing.”

Garrett hasn’t taken part in the first few weeks of the Browns’ offseason program, but the meatiest on-field work of the offseason is still ahead of the Browns and that leaves plenty of time for the rookie to pick up some pointers from his new teammate.