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Browns GM Andrew Berry calls Jerry Jeudy “our bell cow” after drafting two wideouts

  
Published April 26, 2026 01:57 PM

The Browns selected wide receivers with two of their first three draft picks, but General Manager Andrew Berry said that isn’t going to change Jerry Jeudy’s role in the offense.

Berry took KC Concepcion with the team’s second first-round pick and then added Denzel Boston early in the second round, which he explained as moves that were made to complement Jeudy and will have “zero impact” on the veteran’s status in Cleveland.

“He’s our bell cow,” Berry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “With receiver rooms, you can have maybe a ball dominant player or you can essentially build a basketball team with different skill sets. We prefer the second approach. Now don’t get me wrong. I’ll take Calvin Johnson if he’s out there, but we feel like we have a nice well-rounded room with speed, [yards after catch], contested-catch ability, separation. So we’re really pleased with the youth and talent in that group.”

Jeudy and Cedric Tillman were the only Browns wideouts to catch more than 20 passes last season, so there was plenty of room to upgrade the position group without cutting into Jeudy’s role at the top of the depth chart. If Concepcion and Boston make a quick transition to the NFL, it should also help the Browns’ eternal struggle to find consistent production from their quarterbacks.