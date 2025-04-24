Browns “have something cooking” at No. 2 — and it could be with the Jaguars

Can you smell what the Browns are cooking?

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted this on Twitter: "[The Browns] are believed to have something cooking at No. 2, source says. Teams are calling. They’re listening. Strap in.”

G.M. Andrew Berry has made it clear that the Browns will consider all options. And given that they need much more than one player in order to turn things around, it makes sense to parlay a single lottery ticket into several.

So what could the move be? There’s talk in league circles that the Jaguars are trying to move from No. 5 to No. 2, in order to draft cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.

Stay tuned.