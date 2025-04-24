 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_shakeupdraft_250424.jpg
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_tylerlockett_250424.jpg
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
nbc_pft_mockdraft_250424.jpg
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Browns “have something cooking” at No. 2 — and it could be with the Jaguars

  
Published April 24, 2025 07:12 PM

Can you smell what the Browns are cooking?

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com posted this on Twitter: "[The Browns] are believed to have something cooking at No. 2, source says. Teams are calling. They’re listening. Strap in.”

G.M. Andrew Berry has made it clear that the Browns will consider all options. And given that they need much more than one player in order to turn things around, it makes sense to parlay a single lottery ticket into several.

So what could the move be? There’s talk in league circles that the Jaguars are trying to move from No. 5 to No. 2, in order to draft cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter.

Stay tuned.