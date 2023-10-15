Browns hold 49ers to 215 yards, defeat San Francisco 19-17

The Eagles are officially the last undefeated team in 2023.

San Francisco fell to Cleveland 19-17 on Sunday, marking the team’s first regular-season loss since Week 7 of last year.

The 49ers looked like they were going to win when they sent rookie Jake Moody on the field for a 41-yard field goal attempt with just nine seconds on the clock. But the kick sailed wide right, giving Cleveland a surprising victory.

The Browns started quarterback P.J. Walker with Deshaun Watson still dealing with a shoulder injury. He finished 18-of-34 for 192 yards with no touchdowns and two picks. And Cleveland was just 3-of-13 on third down. But the club was able to get in position for four field goals in the second half, with Dustin Hopkins hitting from 42, 46, 50, and 29 yards.

The 29-yard field goal came with just 1:40 left on the clock.

Receiver Amari Cooper also had four catches for 108 yards. Kareem Hunt started the game and had 12 carries for 47 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Defensively, the Browns held San Francisco to just 215 yards. The 49ers had scored at least 30 points and totaled at least 365 yards in each of their games this season.

Quarterback Brock Purdy was 12-of-27 for 125 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Christian McCaffrey, who exited the game with an oblique injury, finished with 11 carries for 43 yards plus three catches for 9 yards — though he did have a 13-yard touchdown.

Receiver Deebo Samuel also had to exit the game in the first quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. While his X-rays were negative, he is still set to have an MRI.

Now at 3-2, the Browns will head to Indianapolis next weekend to play the Colts.

The 5-1 49ers will play the Vikings on the road next Monday night.