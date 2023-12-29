Browns, Jets trade touchdowns to open Thursday Night Football

Joe Flacco doesn’t have receiver Amari Cooper for Thursday Night Football, but he does have tight end David Njoku.

Njoku caught two passes for 64 yards on the opening drive, including a 36-yard gain on third-and-15 after an offensive pass interference penalty on Elijah Moore put the Browns behind the sticks early.

Flacco was 3-for-4 for 71 yards on the opening possession.

Running back Jerome Ford, who ran for 14 yards on three carries, caught a 7-yard pass from Flacco for the score.

The Browns took seven plays to go 75 yards after taking the opening kickoff. The Jets needed only six plays to answer.

Breece Hall ran for 32 yards on three carries and scored on a 21-yard reception from Trevor Siemian, who was 2-for-2 for 43 yards. Garrett Wilson had a 22-yard catch.

The game is tied 7-7 with 8:06 remaining in the first quarter.